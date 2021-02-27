Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of SYNA opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $137.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

