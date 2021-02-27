Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Sensient Technologies worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,545,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.