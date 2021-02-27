Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,552 shares of company stock worth $299,246 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $242.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.48. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

