Swiss National Bank Purchases 600 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 762.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

RETA opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $209.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

