Swiss National Bank Has $5.92 Million Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of M.D.C. worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in M.D.C. by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,561 shares of company stock worth $7,489,869 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

