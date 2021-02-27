Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Upwork were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $63.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

