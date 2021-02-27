Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 86,900 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $36,723,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 484,592 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $9,673,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,588 shares of company stock worth $7,550,395. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

