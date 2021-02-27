Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Covetrus worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04. Insiders have sold a total of 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

