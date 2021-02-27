Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.