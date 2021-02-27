SVB Leerink Reiterates Outperform Rating for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XNCR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Xencor by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xencor by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,609 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

