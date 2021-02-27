SVB Leerink Boosts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $60.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,828,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $5,131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

