Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $178.10 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

