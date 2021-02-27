Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $178.10 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
