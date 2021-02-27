Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director Sells $75,867.96 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SRDX stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $717.38 million, a P/E ratio of 651.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.