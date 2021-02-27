SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits 1-Day Volume of $717,597.00

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $132.11 million and $717,597.00 worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.00401949 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030188 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001221 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.