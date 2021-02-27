Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 8.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.06. 3,261,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,270,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $1,131,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $754,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

