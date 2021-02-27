Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 5.5%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. 386,204,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 705,097,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

