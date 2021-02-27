Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 5.5%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. 386,204,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 705,097,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
