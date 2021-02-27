Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 220 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $329.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

