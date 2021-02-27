Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $379,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,886,000. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,917,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $259.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.56. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

