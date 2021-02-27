Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.