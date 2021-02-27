Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.