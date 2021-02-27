Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

