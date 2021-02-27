Summit Insights Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Summit Insights reissued their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSTG. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,728,000 after buying an additional 4,635,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after buying an additional 3,365,075 shares during the period. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 228.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after buying an additional 1,753,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.