Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives $7.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.85.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

