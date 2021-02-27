Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,066 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UA shares. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

UA opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

