Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zynga by 214.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Zynga by 73.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 69.2% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 368,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,144,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,624 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $11.15 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 913,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,996,175 shares of company stock valued at $30,787,886 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

