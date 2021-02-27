Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Oil States International stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

