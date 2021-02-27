Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

