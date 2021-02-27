Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,660 Shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qiwi by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Qiwi by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qiwi by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Qiwi plc has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $670.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

