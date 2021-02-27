Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $64,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

