Substratum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,821.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $2,821.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.27 or 0.00732858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

