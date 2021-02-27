Substratum (SUB) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $2,004.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.00705821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00029368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00033960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003769 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.