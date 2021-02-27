Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

A number of analysts have commented on SUBCY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

