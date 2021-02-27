STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. STORE Capital updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-1.96 EPS.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,874. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $36.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

