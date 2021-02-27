Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,282. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

