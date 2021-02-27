Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,400 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

