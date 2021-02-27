Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.
Shares of SRI stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,400 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
