Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.52 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

NYSE:SRI opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.