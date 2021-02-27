Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Redwood Trust Call Options (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 20,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical volume of 2,365 call options.

RWT stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 535,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

