Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Booz Allen Hamilton Call Options (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the typical volume of 474 call options.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

