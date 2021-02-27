Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $69.94. Approximately 1,775,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,156,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.88 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,879 shares of company stock worth $17,641,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211,902 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,030,000 after acquiring an additional 215,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,537,000 after acquiring an additional 417,689 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $240,563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,493,000 after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

