Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $435.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.27.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $361.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

