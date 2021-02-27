Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

NYSE STC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

