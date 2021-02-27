Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.