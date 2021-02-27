Steven Madden, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

