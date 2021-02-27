Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Stepan worth $396,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

