Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Shares Up 5%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH)’s stock price shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 96,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 30,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Stelmine Canada Company Profile (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in QuÃ©bec, Canada.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.