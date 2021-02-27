Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.05

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares changing hands.

PUGOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

