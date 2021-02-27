State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,530 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,065 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,456 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 970,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 710,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 479,283 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 457,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,852 shares of company stock worth $36,576. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

