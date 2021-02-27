State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 150 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Alteryx by 72.5% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $11,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,225,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $764,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,301,151 shares of company stock worth $263,044,527 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

