State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $819,000 Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 27.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 65,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 229.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $719.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. On average, analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

