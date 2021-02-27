State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 435 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of InterDigital worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2,239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in InterDigital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in InterDigital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $63.37 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

